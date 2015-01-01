|
Thierauf-Emberger A, Echle J, Dacko M, Lange T. Int. J. Legal Med. 2020; 134(5): 1713-1718.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Ethanol is a widespread substance that inherits desired effects, but also negative consequences with regard to DUI or battery. Where required, the ethanol concentration is usually determined in peripheral venous blood samples, while the brain is the target organ of the ethanol effects. The aim of this study with three participants was the determination of the ethanol concentration in functionally relevant regions of the brain and the comparison with serum ethanol concentrations.
Language: en