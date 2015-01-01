SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nicolakis J, Gmeiner G, Reiter C, Seltenhammer MH. Int. J. Legal Med. 2020; 134(6): 2121-2132.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00414-020-02412-y

unavailable

The primary objective of this study was to investigate whether the fatalities of opioid abuse are not only related to respiratory depression but also as a result of other side effects such as emesis, delayed gastric emptying, a reduction of the cough reflex, and impaired consciousness leading to the aspiration of gastric contents, a finding regularly observed in drug-related deaths.


