Citation
Strait GG, Turner J, Stinson D, Harrison S, Bagheri R, Perez T, Smith BH, González J, Anderson JR, Simpson J, McQuillin SD. Psychol. Sch. 2020; 57(9): 1492-1505.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Many schools use paraprofessionals to implement and monitor interventions. Though paraprofessionals are cost-effective, many questions remain about the training and skills they need to implement a wide array of school-based interventions. In this study, we compare paraprofessionals' (i.e., undergraduates) implementation of the Group-Academic Mentoring Program for Education Development (Group-AMPED) to school psychology graduate students' implementation of Group-AMPED. Ten paraprofessionals and five school psychology graduate students provided approximately eight sessions of Group-AMPED to 35 sixth-grade students.
Language: en
Keywords
academic mentoring; paraprofessionals