SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Winsor DL, Mueller CE. Psychol. Sch. 2020; 57(10): 1627-1639.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/pits.22416

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Growing up gifted often means growing up "different." As schools struggle to provide appropriately designed interventions for student mental health issues, the role of the school psychologist is becoming increasingly important. In the present article, the role of the school psychologist is discussed, particularly as related to helping gifted students who may be manifesting symptoms of depression, suicidal ideation, and potentially suicidal behavior. Further, a holistic intervention approach is advocated and that accounts for four growth factors--intrapersonal, interpersonal, environmental/contextual, and developmental. Importantly, the specific strategies discussed are designed to help the school psychologist in their many capacities of helping gifted students thrive. Increasingly, however, it must also be recognized that the role of the school psychologist has expanded in recent years, and thus many of the intervention strategies offered may require a team of professionals to effectively implement. Regardless, the strategies discussed are designed to help gifted students thrive in the school setting.


Language: en

Keywords

counselors; depression; gifted; school psychologists; strategies; suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print