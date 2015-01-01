SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Griffin CB, Metzger IW, Halliday-Boykins CA, Salazar CA. School Psychology Review 2020; 49(3): 222-238.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

10.1080/2372966X.2020.1726810

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This preliminary investigation explored associations between African American students' perceptions of racial fairness, dimensions of school engagement (behavioral, emotional, cognitive) and school discipline (office discipline referrals, out-of-school suspensions), and the role of gender as an important social context for these associations. In this cross-sectional investigation, participants were 151 (78 girls; 73 boys) high school students from the southeastern United States who reported on their perceptions of the school's racial fairness and their engagement. Discipline outcomes were retrieved from school record data. For girls, results revealed a significant indirect relationship (small to medium effect) between perceived racial fairness and office discipline referrals through emotional engagement. For boys, a significant indirect association of perceived racial fairness on office discipline referrals (medium effect) and out-of-school suspensions (large effect) through behavioral engagement was found. Implications for our findings are discussed for the work of school psychologists.


Language: en

Keywords

African American youth; gender; racial fairness; school discipline; school engagement; Sycarah Fisher

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print