Garkaz O, Mehryar HR, Khalkhali HR, Salari Lak SH. Iran. J. Epidemiol. 2020; 16(2): 161-171.

(Copyright © 2020, Iranian Epidemiological Association, Publisher Tehran University of Medical Sciences)

unavailable

unavailable

Background and Objectives: Traffic accidents are a leading cause of disability and mortality worldwide. This study was conducted to determine the days of disability and severity of injuries caused by traffic accidents in patients admitted to Imam Khomeini Hospital, Urmia in 2016.   Methods: This cross-sectional study was performed on 1705...


