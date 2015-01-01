SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yu Z, Li J, Dai F, Li S, Cheng X. Int. J. Veh. Safety 2020; 11(3): 214-228.

10.1504/IJVS.2020.109221

This paper studies the problem of liquid tank stability control on account of the interaction between liquid sloshing and vehicle in emergency obstacle or turning. The dynamic fluid sloshing model within the tank is modelled using governing equations with potential flow theory, combined with the rigid model of semi-trailer; the liquid sloshing model is integrated into the vehicle model. We compare the stability influence of tank with the same mass of liquid cargo and solid cargo in fishhook. With this unsteady state factor, we designed the optimal control strategy and co-simulation in Matlab/Simulink and TruckSim. Simulation results show that the proposed control approach is effective in rollover prevention of liquid tank under transverse excitation.

Keywords: tank trucks; liquid sloshing; filling ratio; optimal control; differential braking.


