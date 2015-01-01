Abstract

Backover collisions causing Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) are underreported, and its severity may have been overlooked and underestimated. We conducted a series of pedestrian impact simulations involving backover collisions with a reversing vehicle, at a low speed of 10 km/h, to determine the risk of sustaining severe TBIs. Our modelling studies revealed a significant risk despite the 'moderate' impact configuration applied. By systematically performing injury analyses based on selected mechanical parameters, we found that TBI risk involved in primary head strike with a striking vehicle was almost negligible because of the low-speed collision, but significant injuries result from ground impact. Our study also demonstrated that pedestrians are potentially at a greater risk for TBI when struck by a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) than a conventional sedan, because the impact energy would be effectively transmitted from the SUV via its flat rear surface with a steep angle.

