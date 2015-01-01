|
Beauchamp MH, Séguin M, Gagner C, Lalonde G, Bernier A. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
33103594
OBJECTIVE: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI or "concussion") is a highly prevalent health condition in children, and those under the age of 6 years have the highest rate of Emergency Department presentation for suspected head injuries. The outcome of mTBI is determined by a range of child (injury, biological, functional) and environmental (socio-economic status, parent, family) factors. The aim of this work is to present evidence supporting the central role of parental and familial factors in pediatric mTBI recovery, and to illustrate ways in which parental factors can especially influence the outcome of early mTBI, defined as injuries sustained by infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
mental health; Traumatic brain injury; concussion; predictors; parent; behavior; early childhood; model; parent-child interactions; post-concussive symptoms