Journal Article

Citation

Reyes ME, Weiss NH, Swan SC, Sullivan TP. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0886260520967134

PMID

33100128

Abstract

Hispanic women in the United States are disproportionately affected by intimate partner violence (IPV). One correlate of IPV among Hispanic women with important public health implications is substance misuse. However, limited research has identified culturally relevant factors that may impact the strength of the IPV-substance misuse association in this population. The present study examined the moderating role of acculturation in the relation between IPV types (i.e., physical, psychological, and sexual) and substance (i.e., alcohol and drug) misuse. Participants were 150 IPV-exposed Hispanic women in the community (M age = 35.13). IPV types, substance misuse outcomes, and acculturation were significantly and positively correlated with each other at zero-order. Moderation analyses indicated that the relations between IPV and substance misuse were stronger among Hispanic women with higher (vs. lower) levels of acculturation. These findings suggest the potential utility of considering acculturation when assessing and treating substance misuse among IPV-exposed Hispanic women.


Language: en

Keywords

domestic violence; intimate partner violence; alcohol misuse; substance misuse; acculturation; drug misuse

