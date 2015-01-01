Abstract

Despite numerous criticisms of teachers' aggressive behaviors, there has been no consensus on which specific behaviors are considered unacceptable. Some legal regulations on this topic are perceived as unclear or are not enforced, which can lead to disputes between parents and teachers. This study investigated the acceptance of teachers' aggressive behaviors. The participants were 203 teachers and 293 parents of middle and high school students. The results are as follows: (1) parents and teachers tend to have similar perceptions of what constitutes physical aggressive behavior, (2) both groups perceive aggressive behavior as more acceptable when it is verbal compared to physical, and (3) ethnic culture and the level of a person's previous exposure to violence significantly influence the acceptance of teachers' aggressive behaviors. In addition to theoretical advancements, from a practical viewpoint, this study provides data that can serve as a basis for developing teacher training programs and reviewing school or government policies related to teacher violence.

Language: en