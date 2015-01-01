SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shahrukh M, Pervaiz M, Khatoon N. East Mediterr. Health J. 2020; 26(10): 1233-1241.

(Copyright © 2020, World Health Organization, Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office)

10.26719/emhj.20.059

33103751

BACKGROUND: Work-related stress has become a global public health problem among occupational drivers. However, it is a highly neglected topic in the Pakistani population.
Aims: This study was conducted to identify the stress-inducing factors in occupational drivers in Karachi and to determine the relationship of stressors with sociodemographic and occupational factors among bus, minibus, rickshaw, taxi and private vehicle drivers.

Methods: A cross-sectional survey was conducted from February to October 2017 through a validated structured questionnaire. A total of 384 occupational drivers were recruited through non-probability quota sampling. Information on sociodemographic characteristics, medical history and stress-inducing factors in drivers was obtained. Statistical analysis was conducted using SPSS, version 21. The Chi-squared test was applied to see the association between categorical variables.

Results: Traffic jam was the most significant cause of stress (n = 377, 98.2%), followed by condition of the roads (n = 356, 92.7%) and the lights of other vehicles (n = 339, 88.3%).

Conclusion: Numerous stress-inducing factors are experienced by occupational drivers in Karachi. This could possibly result in decreased precision and judgment while driving resulting in increased number of accidents.


occupational drivers; work-related stress; stress-inducing factors

