Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate if a disabled athlete's underlying disability and concussion history impacts the score on baseline testing from a disability modified Graded Symptoms Checklist (mGSC), Standardized Assessment of Concussion (SAC), and Wheelchair Error Scoring System (WESS).



Retrospective chart review of 81 veteran wheelchair sport athletes who had baseline concussion evaluations. Demographic data including qualifying disability for the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, scores from the mGSC, SAC, and WESS were analyzed.



RESULTS: 43% of wheelchair athletes reported a history of a concussion. Individuals with a history of a concussion displayed more symptoms on the mGSC (38.8 vs. 24.71, p=0.0378) as did those who had a qualifying disability in the brain disorder category (54.87 vs. amputees 24.07 and spinal cord disorders 24.9, p=0.0015). There was no difference in SAC exam or WESS scores based on concussion history or qualifying disability.



CONCLUSIONS: Baseline symptom scores from a mGCS were higher in participants with a history of concussion, independent of their underlying disability, and higher if the athlete's disability was a brain disorder including MS and CVA. Scores on the SAC exam and WESS were not affected by the athlete's disability or concussion history. Baseline testing is integral for disabled athletes, especially those with underlying brain disorders and history of concussion.

Language: en