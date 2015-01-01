|
Citation
Vest N, Sox-Harris A, Ilgen M, Humphreys K, Timko C. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
33104268
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Patients with cooccurring mental health and substance use disorders often find it difficult to sustain long-term recovery. One predictor of recovery may be how depression symptoms and Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) involvement influence alcohol consumption during and after inpatient psychiatric treatment. This study utilized a parallel growth mixture model to characterize the course of alcohol use, depression, and AA involvement in patients with cooccurring diagnoses.
Keywords
Depression; Alcohol Use; Alcoholics Anonymous Involvement; Cooccurring Patients; Longitudinal Growth Mixture Model