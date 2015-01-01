|
Citation
Gallagher V, Vesci B, Mjaanes J, Breiter H, Chen Y, Herrold A, Reilly J. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
33103479
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Most post-concussion eye movement (EM) research involves predominantly male samples. We evaluated pro- (PRO; reflexive shift of visual attention to target) and anti- (ANTI; executive control of visual attention away from target) computer-based saccade task performance among female, collegiate athletes with recent concussion (CON) versus healthy-control athletes (HC). We evaluated the relationship between EM performance and post-concussion outcomes. We hypothesized ANTI performance would differ among CON and HC due to greater executive control demands, and that EM performance (both tasks) would be associated with clinical outcomes in CON.
Language: en
Keywords
Sports-related concussion; eye movement; oculomotor; saccade