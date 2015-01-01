Abstract

The current study examined the size and connectedness of egocentric Facebook networks as predictors of exposure to risky content among a sample of maltreated and comparison youth (n=118). Social network measures (i.e., size, density, average degree, percent of isolates) were computed from the mutual friend list. A content analysis of posts by friends captured references to alcohol use, marijuana use, partying, and sexual content. Multiple-group path models showed that the larger size of the Facebook network and higher average degree predicted references to marijuana use only for comparison youth, whereas for maltreated youth a higher percent of isolates predicted more references to sexual content by Facebook friends. Structural measures of online networks may have potential utility for identifying those at risk.

Language: en