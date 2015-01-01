SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Negriff S. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 109: e4700.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.childyouth.2019.104700

PMID

33100452 PMCID

Abstract

The current study examined the size and connectedness of egocentric Facebook networks as predictors of exposure to risky content among a sample of maltreated and comparison youth (n=118). Social network measures (i.e., size, density, average degree, percent of isolates) were computed from the mutual friend list. A content analysis of posts by friends captured references to alcohol use, marijuana use, partying, and sexual content. Multiple-group path models showed that the larger size of the Facebook network and higher average degree predicted references to marijuana use only for comparison youth, whereas for maltreated youth a higher percent of isolates predicted more references to sexual content by Facebook friends. Structural measures of online networks may have potential utility for identifying those at risk.


Language: en

Keywords

maltreatment; social network analysis; risk behavior; Facebook

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print