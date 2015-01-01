|
Shaira H, Naik PR, Pracheth R, Nirgude AS, Nandy S, Hiba MM, Karthika S. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2020; 9(7): 3652-3656.
(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications)
33102345 PMCID
BACKGROUND: The worldwide annual average of road traffic accident (RTA) is approximately 7,00,000 and out of that 10% occur in India. It is estimated that in India, by 2020 RTA would have its fatal effect on about 5,50,000 people annually. This study was conducted to describe the epidemiological profile and spatial distribution of RTAs using quantum geographic information system (QGIS) software reported to a tertiary care hospital in Mangaluru.
Epidemiological profile; QGIS; RTA; spatial distribution