Abstract

Trauma is currently the leading cause of death in the age group 15 to 44 years globally, with road trauma now representing the sixth leading cause of death worldwide. We present a case of a young male, who was brought to the apex trauma centre of the province with a metallic roadside guardrail impaled in his neck up to his oral cavity, which had to be cut to transport him to the hospital. A meticulous local exploration resulted in the successful removal of the spiked guardrail, with no damage to critical structures. We discuss the paradigm changes in and the expertise required for the management of such penetrating neck injuries (PNIs). For family physicians, this case represents one of the wide variety of cases they will be called to help upon and administer prehospital care. Thus, utilization of principles of basic life support, recognition of the severity of road trauma cases, and ensuring urgency of referral by general practitioners are all critical.

Language: en