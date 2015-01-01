|
Citation
Giallo R, Rominov H, Fisher C, Evans K, Fogarty A. J. Reprod. Infant Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
33103927
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The Home Parenting Education and Support (HoPES) programme is a new intensive 8-week home-visiting intervention supporting the preservation and reunification of families with young children (aged 0-4 years) receiving child protection services following child abuse and/or neglect in Australia. The aims of the study were to (a) describe families who had participated in HoPES, (b) describe the key education content and support activities of the programme, and (c) identify the enablers and challenges in implementing HoPES.
Language: en
Keywords
children; Child maltreatment; intervention; families; home-visiting