Abstract

BACKGROUND: The indications for experienced aggression and violence towards doctors in children's hospitals are increasing and are the focus of this study. They are reported in contact with parents or relatives in emotionally highly charged situations caused by their child's illness. This empirical study investigated the extent to which experienced aggressive and violent behavior has been received by pediatricians in their everyday work in hospitals.



Methods: Data from two previously unpublished nationwide surveys in 2009 (n = 160) and 2017 (n = 190) were analyzed. Using the same questionnaire, the forms of aggressive action, such as exerting pressure, insulting, threatening physical violence, attempting to use violence and actually using violence as well as the descriptions of the associated situations were questioned. The wording of the insults and the type of threat could be specified via open questions.



Results: Approximately four out of five respondents said they have been the target of an aggressive action by parents or relatives. In 2017 approximately 3 out of 4 respondents (71.0%) considered the problem of aggressive behavior to be relevant to their everyday work compared to only every second respondent (51.9%) in 2009. Individual respondents reported up to 60 situations, in both survey waves at a median of 4.0 times per year.



Conclusion: Experienced aggression and violence are often and increasingly part of everyday clinical life in the pediatric wards, ranging from insults to physical violence. Prevention strategies, such as preventive training for communication and de-escalation are explicitly desired.

Language: de