Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore the impact of traumatic brain injury (TBI) on the quality of life (QoL) and self-concept of Spanish-speaking U.S. Hispanic immigrants with TBI.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A prospective, qualitative study conducted in a county level I trauma center and community. Semi-structured interviews on QoL and self-concept following TBI were conducted with 24 Spanish-speaking U.S. Hispanic immigrants with TBI living in the community at least 6 months following injury.



RESULTS: Perceived facilitators of QoL included faith, hopefulness in recovery, empathy for others, and support from others. Perceived barriers to QoL mentioned were symptoms/consequences of injury, employment/financial changes, loss of independence, fear/uncertainty, stigma/shame, lack of medical care, and decreased social integration. Participants described their self-concept after TBI as either a maintained self or loss of self. Those who viewed themselves differently reported physical and emotional changes, gender role conflict, loss of self-worth, and total loss due to the TBI.



CONCLUSIONS: Spanish-speaking U.S. Hispanic immigrants held a strong faith and positive outlook after TBI in spite of the significant barriers to recovery. A need exists for programs to support creatively the recovery of Spanish-speaking U.S. Hispanic immigrants with limited access to care and resources. IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATION Spanish-speaking U.S. Hispanic immigrants may experience significant barriers to care following traumatic brain injury (TBI), such as access to rehabilitation services and follow-up care. Rehabilitation professionals should consider the importance of faith and encourage positive thinking and social support when working with Spanish-speaking U.S. Hispanic immigrants on how to cope with TBI-related challenges. Access to Spanish-speaking rehabilitation professionals, translators and Spanish language educational materials could help reduce language-related barriers to recovery among Spanish-speaking U.S. immigrants with TBI. Rehabilitation facilities should develop partnerships with community-based organizations serving the uninsured or underinsured to address the access to rehabilitation and medical needs of Spanish-speaking U.S. immigrants with TBI.

Language: en