Andrzejewski J, Pampati S, Steiner RJ, Boyce L, Johns MM. Health Educ. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1090198120965504

33106050

Transgender youth are more likely than cisgender youth to report health risks related to violence victimization, substance use, mental health, and sexual health. Parental support may help foster resilience and better health outcomes among this population. However, limited research has characterized parental support among transgender youth. To address this gap, we conducted a thematic analysis of 33 in-depth interviews with transgender youth. We coded interviews using the dimensions of the social support framework (i.e., emotional, instrumental, appraisal, and informational) as well as inductive codes to identify emergent themes. Almost all participants described some form of general parental support (e.g., expressions of love, housing, advice, and affirmation). Parental support specific to gender identity was also noted (e.g., emotional support for coming out as transgender and chosen name and pronoun use) but was more limited. Parents may benefit from resources and programming to promote acceptance and gender-affirming behaviors.


resilience; transgender; gender identity; parental support

