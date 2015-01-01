|
Yen KT, Cherng S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(21): e7705.
33105575
The adolescent depressive prodrome has been conceptualized as an early integrated sign of depressive symptoms, which may develop to a first episode of depression or return to normal for the adolescents. In this study, depressive prodrome presented the early self-rated depressive symptoms for the sample participants. By referring to the Kutcher Adolescent Depression Scale and the psychometric characteristics of the Adolescent Depression Scale (ADR), we proposed a self-rated questionnaire to assess the severity of the depressive symptoms in adolescents before and after attending the jogging program on a high school campus in Taiwan. With the parental co-signature and self-signed informed consent form, 284 high school students under the average age of 15 years, participated in this study in March 2019. Through the software of IBMSPSS 25, we used a binary logistic model, principal component analysis (PCA), multiple-dimensional analysis, and receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC) to analyze the severity of the depressive prodrome via the threshold severity score (SC) and false positive rate (FPR).
primary care; depression; DSM-5; secondary prevention; depressive prodrome; false positive rate; logistic model; subthreshold depression