Citation
Pfeifer K, Oudin Åström D, Martinsone, Kaļužnaja D, Oudin A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(21): e7719.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
33105717
Abstract
Background and objectives: Progressing climate change is accompanied by a worldwide increase in the intensity, frequency, and duration of heat wave events. Research has shown that heat waves are an emerging public health problem, as they have a significant impact on mortality. As studies exploring this relationship are scarce for Latvia, this study aims to investigate the short-term associations between heat waves and all-cause mortality as well as cause-specific mortality, during the summer months (May-September) in Riga.
Language: en
Keywords
mortality; Latvia; heat warning systems; heat waves