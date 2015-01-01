Abstract

Autoerotic accidents are well-known occurrences in forensic casework. Reports about unintentional deaths in a sexual context involving other persons are much rarer. Three cases of fatal incidents related to asphyxiophilia during consensual BDSM activity are reported. Two men died while visiting a dominatrix, the third one in the presence of a male casual sexual partner. Paraphernalia associated with BDSM/fetishism were found at the scene in all cases. Autopsy findings were compatible with death by strangulation. The cases are compared with published autoerotic accidents and similar unintentional deaths involving other individuals. The difficulties concerning the forensic assessment and reconstruction of the cases are discussed.

Language: en