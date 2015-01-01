|
Agtarap SD, Campbell-Sills L, Jain S, Sun X, Dikmen S, Levin H, McCrea M, Mukherjee P, Nelson LD, Temkin N, Yuh EL, Giacino J, Manley GT, Investigators TTT. J. Neurotrauma 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
33107371
Identifying the principal determinants of life satisfaction following mild TBI (mTBI) may inform efforts to improve subjective well-being in this population. We examined life satisfaction among participants in the Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury (TRACK-TBI) study who presented with mTBI (Glasgow Coma Scale=13-15; N=1,152). An L1-regularization path algorithm was used to select optimal sets of baseline and concurrent symptom measures for prediction of scores on the Satisfaction with Life Scale (SWLS) at 2 weeks and 3, 6, and 12 months post-injury. Multivariable linear regression models (ns=744-894) were then fit to evaluate associations between the empirically-selected predictors and SWLS scores at each follow-up visit.
TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY; OUTCOME MEASURES; PROSPECTIVE STUDY