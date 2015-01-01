|
Citation
|
Blais RK. Mil. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33108449
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Compulsive sexual behavior (CSB) is understudied in military service members/veterans despite elevated risk for psychological disorders that are associated with CSB, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and alcohol misuse. Civilian research shows that sexual trauma is associated with higher CSB. Among military service members/veterans, sexual trauma that occurred before military service is identified as a risk factor for CSB, but the impact of screening positive for sexual trauma that occurred during military service (military sexual harassment[MSH]/military sexual assault[MSA]) on CSB is unknown. Moreover, screening positive for MSH/A confers a higher risk for distress relative to sexual trauma that occurred before or after military service, suggesting that MSH/A may be a robust predictor of CSB. The current study examined whether screening positive for MSH/A was associated with higher CSB after accounting for mental health and demographic characteristics. The current study specifically focused on men service members/veterans given that men show higher engagement and distress associated with CSB relative to women.
Language: en