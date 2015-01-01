Abstract

On the basis of road tests, the authors assessed the feasibility of the vehicle body acceleration values for the purposes of assessing road surface characteristics in terms of its roughness. Short-term Fourier Transform (STFT) was used for the analysis of the recorded signal. The spectra obtained in successive frequency bands demonstrate the amplitudes originating from the natural vibrations of the rolling wheel and forces resulting from the interaction with the road roughness. The article focuses on the relationships between the road roughness and the ratios of individual amplitudes in a specific frequency band of the vehicle body acceleration values. Amplitude values derived on the basis of successive windows were averaged for analogous, arbitrarily assumed local frequency bands. The value characterizing the road surface condition provided the information regarding the mean amplitude value in specific frequency ranges depending on the instantaneous velocity of the car body and the condition of the road surface on which it was moving. In cases where the road was free of any visible roughness, the obtained mean amplitude value in the analyzed spectrum window, for the adopted vehicle velocity range from 50 km h to 100 km/h, did not exceed 0.02 m/s2. It was also demonstrated that the road surface roughness leads to an increase in the mean amplitude value from 0.07 m/s2 to 0.16 m/s2.

Language: en