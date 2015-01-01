SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pucca MB, Knudsen C, S Oliveira I, Rimbault C, A Cerni F, Wen FH, Sachett J, Sartim MA, Laustsen AH, Monteiro WM. Toxins (Basel) 2020; 12(11): e668.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/toxins12110668

PMID

33105644

Abstract

Snake 'dry bites' are characterized by the absence of venom being injected into the victim during a snakebite incident. The dry bite mechanism and diagnosis are quite complex, and the lack of envenoming symptoms in these cases may be misinterpreted as a miraculous treatment or as proof that the bite from the perpetrating snake species is rather harmless. The circumstances of dry bites and their clinical diagnosis are not well-explored in the literature, which may lead to ambiguity amongst treating personnel about whether antivenom is indicated or not. Here, the epidemiology and recorded history of dry bites are reviewed, and the clinical knowledge on the dry bite phenomenon is presented and discussed. Finally, this review proposes a diagnostic and therapeutic protocol to assist medical care after snake dry bites, aiming to improve patient outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

snakebite; antivenom; asymptomatic envenoming; dry bites; non-envenoming; venom

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print