Abstract

Youth suicide rates in Cuba are very high compared with most other countries, despite considerable improvement in recent years. The purpose of our study was to determine whether hopelessness and shame distinguish adolescent suicide attempters from non-attempters, over and above the effects of depression and suicidal ideation. Participants were 844 Cuban adolescents from the province of Holguin in Eastern Cuba. The attempter groups included 38 participants being treated for suicide attempts in a day hospital and 82 participants in the community who self-reported a previous suicide attempt. The other participants were non-attempter controls. All participants were asked to complete measures of depression, hopelessness, shame and suicidal ideation. As expected, attempters scored higher than non-attempters on the control variables of depression and suicidal ideation. In addition, attempters self-reported greater shame, especially behavioral and characterological shame, than non-attempters. Contrary to our hypothesis, there was no significant difference in hopelessness between attempters and non-attempters. The results are inconsistent with the considerable narrative lore about hopelessness as a reason for suicide in Cuba and other socialist countries. However, some collective socialization practices may lead to shame.

