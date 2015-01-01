Abstract

BACKGROUND: We aimed to investigate the association between the severity of the injury and psychological morbidities, hand functions, and return to work (RTW) in traumatic hand injury (THI) with major nerve involvement.



METHODS: Thirty-two patients had THI with major nerve involvement were enrolled in this study. The demographic and clinical characteristics of the patients were recorded after the injury. The severity of the injury was evaluated using the modified Hand Injury Severity Score (MHISS). The Disabilities of the Arm, Shoulder, and Hand (Q-DASH) score and Duruöz Hand Index (DHI) were used to assess the hand function. Beck Anxiety Inventory (BAI), Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), and Impact of Event Scale-Revised (IES) were performed to assess psychological morbidity. These assessments were performed after injury and at the end of the first year. Time to RTW was recorded in the first year after the injury. Jamar Hand Dynamometer and pinch meter were used for the measurement of hand and finger grip strength at the end of the first year.



RESULTS: There were significant improvements in IES-R, BDI, BAI, Q-DASH, and DHI scores at the end of the first year compared with baseline scores. We found a significant correlation between MHISS and time of RTW, Q-DASH, and pinch strengths. We found no significant correlation between MHISS and IES-R, BDI, BAI, and grip strength.



CONCLUSION: The severity of the injury is significantly associated with hand functions, pinch strengths, and RTW in THIs with major nerve involvement. The findings showed that there was no association between the severity of the injury and psychological morbidities in the present study.

Language: en