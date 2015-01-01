Abstract

The use of electronic nicotine delivery systems has increased in popularity dramatically over the past decade. Although lung diseases caused by vaping have been reported since the modern invention of the electronic cigarette, in the summer of 2019, patients began to present to health care centers at epidemic levels with an acute respiratory illness relating to vaping, which the Center for Disease Control termed E-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI). This review discusses electronic nicotine delivery systems as well as the etiology, clinical presentation, imaging findings, pathologic features, treatment, and long-term consequences of EVALI. We conclude with the practical impact EVALI has had on the practice of pathology.

