Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To systematically review the care experience of caregivers of burn children, so as to provide references for guiding the continuing care in hospitals, communities, and homes.



METHODS: Databases including Cochrane Library, PubMed, ScienceDirect, ProQuest, Web of Science, and CINAHL were retrieved with the search terms of " burn" , " care/caregivers/nursing/father/mother/relatives" , " needs/perceptions/exceptions/attitudes/feelings/demands/experiences" , " qualitative research" , and the Chinese Journals Full-text Database, China Biology Medicine disc, VIP Database, and Wanfang Data were retrieved with the search terms in Chinese version of "//" , "//////" , "/////" , " to search the qualitative researches on care experience of caregivers of burn children published from the establishment of the databases to November 2019. After screening and extracting the data, the quality evaluation criteria for qualitative research of the Australian Joanna Briggs Institute Evidence-Based Health Care Center and its integrative/aggregative synthesis method were used to assess the quality of the included literature and meta-integrate the research results respectively.



RESULTS: A total of 16 studies and 269 caregivers were enrolled. The quality of one included literature was grade A, and the quality of 15 included literature was grade B. A total of 65 research results were extracted with totally 6 categories formed after summarization, and 2 integrated results obtained as follows: (1) The caregivers experienced heavy psychological pressure and burden in the care process, which had a significant impact on family, social relations, and daily life. (2) With the care time lapsing, through the support of all sectors of society and self-adjustment, the caregivers gradually accepted the reality and actively took various countermeasures, but they still faced many challenges in disease care.



CONCLUSIONS: The caregivers of burn children have many physical and mental health problems and face many care challenges. The government, medical and health institutions, and society should give a great attention to these issues, improve the social support system and security system, reduce the family-related pressure of burn children's families, and improve the quality of family life.

Language: zh