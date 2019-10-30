SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ma J, Deng JJ, Wu J, Lu RN. Zhonghua Shao Shang Za Zhi 2020; 36(10): 975-978.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Zhonghua yi xue hui)

DOI

10.3760/cma.j.cn501120-20191030-00420

PMID

33105953

Abstract

Hydrofluoric acid inhalation injury is difficult to treat, despite it has low incidence. It could cause mild symptoms such as cough and sore throat, or severe symptom that may develop into life-threatening acute respiratory distress syndrome, and even rare pulmonary diseases such as reactive airway dysfunction syndrome and pulmonary alveolar proteinosis. Currently, there is no specific standard for the diagnosis and treatment of hydrofluoric acid inhalation injury. Authors summarize the incidence, injury mechanism, clinical diagnosis and treatment of hydrofluoric acid inhalation injury by searching literature at home and abroad and propose that pulse contour cardiac output monitor and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation have great application prospects in treatment of severe cases, so as to provide references for peers.


Language: zh

Keywords

Burns, inhalation; Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Hydrofluoric acid; Pulse contour cardiac output monitor

