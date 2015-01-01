Abstract

Violence against children is a widespread problem with devastating consequences, and corporal punishment is a risk factor for more serious forms of physical abuse. One reason for the persistence of corporal punishment may be the lack of awareness of positive disciplinary alternatives. Nonviolent options offered to caregivers and teachers must be effective in addressing challenging behavior, or they may be rejected in favor of a return to physical punishment. There is an urgent need to determine which discipline options are evidence-supported and what that evidence says so that robust alternatives to corporal punishment can be made available. The primary objective of this research was to find, and explore the state of the science on, individual nonviolent interventions for challenging behavior, in so doing forming a "tool kit" for use by caregivers and teachers. A systematic overview of systematic reviews was conducted. Included systematic reviews were peer-reviewed and published in English between 1999 and 2018. Screening, quality assessment using AMSTAR, and data extraction were performed independently by two reviewers. A total of 223 reviews were included, covering data from 3,921 primary studies. A wide range of evidence-supported interventions exist, many of which have been found effective with severely challenging behavior. Important positive outcomes shown suggest that the use of these tools should be promoted not only for the prevention of violence but also for optimum child development. More research is needed on the use of these methods in home situations and on de-escalation skills.

