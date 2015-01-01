|
Citation
|
Jeong MY, Lee YJ, Kim JH, Park SY. J. Korean Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; 31(4): 207-213.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33110358 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Although aggressive behavior in children and adolescents with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has previously shown correlations with hyperactivity/impulsivity, few studies have examined its association with inattention or the effect of working memory on aggressive behavior. This study aimed to assess the relationship between inattention and aggressive behavior and the effect of working memory on the relationship between inattention and aggressive behavior in children and adolescents with ADHD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Child; Aggression; Attention; Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder; Working memory