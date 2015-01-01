Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the process of construction and validation of an educational booklet for the care of snakebite victims.



METHODS: Methodological research on the process of building and validating an educational booklet. The construction was developed based on Echer's theoretical framework with validation performed by thirteen judges, from January to April 2019. The items evaluated were the following: structure and appearance; objectives and relevance using the Likert scale. For the validation analysis, the Content Validity Index (CVI) was used, with a cut-off point higher than 0.78.



RESULTS: The booklet contained the following items: Presentation, Snakebite Accidents: What they are, Incidence in Brazil, Santa Casa de Sobral, Types Genus, Signs and Symptoms, Prevention, Immediate Conduct, Severity and Treatment, In-Hospital Care and, finally, References. None of the items evaluated presented a value below the minimum agreement adopted. The global mean of the CVI was 0.94, confirming the validation of the booklet with the judges. The evaluators also made suggestions, which were accepted.



CONCLUSIONS: The construction of the material clarified the best care and prevention strategies and its objectives, appearance, structure, and relevance were considered to be in agreement from the validation.

