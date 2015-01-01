|
Abdalla SM, Keyes KM, Galea S. Public Health Rep. (1974) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33108975
Gun-related violence is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the United States. In 2016, more than 37 000 firearm-related deaths occurred in the country. Furthermore, 2 or 3 firearm-related injuries occur for each firearm-related death. The burden of gun violence poses for the health of the population is disproportunately larger than it is in many countries. About 35% of the global firearm-related suicides occur in the United States and, compared with other high-income countries, firearm-related homicide rates are 25 times higher in the United States.
