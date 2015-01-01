Abstract

Many studies have found that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth are disproportionately impacted by poor mental health outcomes. However, there remains a gap in understanding factors associated with the mental health of youth who are questioning, unsure of, or exploring (QUE) their sexual identity. Using data from The Trevor Project's 2019 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, a quantitative cross-sectional survey of LGBTQ youth between 13 and 24, we explored suicidality among 801 QUE youth. Significantly more QUE youth were younger, nonwhite, and transgender and nonbinary compared to other LGBTQ youth. QUE youth reported higher rates of suicidality compared to other LGBTQ youth; however, this increased risk was related to the overrepresentation of younger and transgender and nonbinary youth among QUE youth. In adjusted models, being transgender and nonbinary, hearing parents use religion to say negative things about being LGBTQ, and experiencing physical threat or harm based on sexual orientation or gender identity were significantly related to seriously considering suicide and attempting suicide among QUE youth. Given the intricate relationship between the two, researchers should assess both gender identity and sexual identity when determining the risk of suicidality among LGBTQ youth.

