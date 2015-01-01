Abstract

BACKGROUND: The prevalence of substance use disorders is higher among medical inpatients than in the general population, placing inpatient providers in a prime position to detect these patients and intervene.



OBJECTIVE: To assess provider detection rates of substance use disorders among medical inpatients and to identify patient characteristics associated with detection.



DESIGN: Data drawn from a cluster randomized controlled trial that tested the effectiveness of three distinct implementation strategies for providers to screen patients for substance use disorders and deliver a brief intervention (Clinical Trials.gov : NCT01825057).



PARTICIPANTS: A total of 1076 patients receiving care from 13 general medical inpatient units in a large teaching hospital participated in this study.



MAIN MEASURES: Data sources included patient self-reported questionnaires, a diagnostic interview for substance use disorders, and patient medical records. Provider detection was determined by diagnoses documented in medical records.



KEY RESULTS: Provider detection rates were highest for nicotine use disorder (72.2%) and lowest for cannabis use disorder (26.4%). Detection of alcohol use disorder was more likely among male compared to female patients (OR (95% CI) = 4.0 (1.9, 4.8)). When compared to White patients, alcohol (OR (95% CI) = 0.4 (0.2, 0.6)) and opioid (OR (95% CI) = 0.2 (0.1, 0.7)) use disorders were less likely to be detected among Black patients, while alcohol (OR (95% CI) = 0.3 (0.0, 2.0)) and cocaine (OR (95% CI) = 0.3 (0.1, 0.9)) use disorders were less likely to be detected among Hispanic patients. Providers were more likely to detect nicotine, alcohol, opioid, and other drug use disorders among patients with higher addiction severity (OR (95% CI) = 1.20 (1.08-1.34), 1.62 (1.48, 1.78), 1.46 (1.07, 1.98), 1.38 (1.00, 1.90), respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings indicate patient characteristics, including gender, race, and addiction severity impact rates of provider detection. Instituting formal screening for all substances may increase provider detection and inform treatment decisions.

Language: en