Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Substance use disorders (SUD) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) frequently co-occur. While previous research has examined ethnoracial differences among individuals with either SUD or PTSD, little research to date has focused on individuals with co-occurring SUD/PTSD. The current study addresses this gap in the literature.



METHOD: Participants were 79 military veterans (91% male; 38% African American [AA] and 62% White) with current SUD/PTSD who were randomized to receive Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders using Prolonged Exposure (COPE) or Relapse Prevention (RP). Primary outcomes included substance use and self-reported and clinician-rated PTSD symptoms.



RESULTS: At baseline, AA participants were significantly older, reported greater substance and alcohol use, and tended to report higher PTSD severity than White participants. AA participants evidenced greater decreases in substance and alcohol use during treatment, but greater increases in substance and alcohol use during follow-up as compared to White participants. All participants decreased alcohol consumption during treatment; however, AA participants in the COPE condition and White participants in the RP condition evidenced the steepest decreases in average number of drinks per drinking day (DDD) during treatment. Additionally, White participants receiving RP reported greater increases in DDD during follow-up compared to AA participants.



CONCLUSION: Overall, integrated treatment for co-occurring SUD/PTSD was effective for both AA and White participants; however, some important differences emerged by ethnoracial group.



FINDINGS suggest that greater attention to race and ethnicity is warranted to better understand the needs of diverse patients with SUD/PTSD and to optimize treatment outcomes.

