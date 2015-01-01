Abstract

BACKGROUND: Low back pain is believed to be a common complaint among dancers; however, a comparison across recent research is needed to support or disprove this assertion across genres.



Purpose: To determine the prevalence of low back pain and low back injury in ballet, modern, and hip-hop dancers through a systematic literature review. A secondary goal was to identify trends amongst dance genres, level of mastery, gender, and age, if possible.

Study Design: Systematic Review of the Literature.



Methods: PRISMA search strategy of terms relating to dance and low back pain was conducted within the Pubmed, MEDLINE, SPORTDiscus, Web of Science, and the archives of the Journal of Dance Medicine and Science databases between November 2017 and March 2018. Inclusion criteria were published articles that addressed low back pain or injury in ballet, modern, or hip-hop dance population. Exclusion criteria included studies relating to specific pathologies or studies that did not report specific dance genre. All included articles were assessed for quality using a modified grading evaluation and a Modified Newcastle-Ottawa Risk of Bias assessment.



Results: Twenty-five ballet articles, five modern, and three hip-hop articles met the inclusion criteria, for a total of 33 articles. Twenty-five of the 33 studies relied on a questionnaire to gather data. Risk of bias results ranged from 3-7/10 and quality of studies ranged from Good I to Limited III. Prevalence of low back pain seems relatively high in ballet dance (range: 20.3%-79% of total dancers are affected). Little research exists on the prevalence of back pain in modern or hip-hop dancers, but hip-hop dancers also seem likely to have low back pain (range: 46.6%-85.7% of total dancers are affected). Low back injuries are also present in ballet (range: 2.1%-88% of total injuries), modern (range: 8.6%-21.6% of total injuries), and hip-hop (range: 26.3%-69.6%).



Conclusion: Ballet dancers seem to be at risk for low back pain or injury independent of gender, age or level of mastery; however, there is not enough evidence to draw any conclusions about modern dancers or hip-hop dancers and their risk for low back pain/injury currently. Future higher-level studies are needed with reduced risk of bias.

Level of Evidence: 2a.

