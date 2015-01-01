Abstract

The main purpose of this study was to investigate the effect of work-related factors, fatigue, risky behaviours on accident involvement among different age groups of taxi drivers in China. A total of 2391 taxi drivers were selected to complete a self-reported questionnaire about their demographic data and information on working conditions, fatigue, risky behaviours, as well as involvement in traffic accidents between 2014 and 2016. The drivers were divided into three categories according to their age. Then, a set of comparative analyses and three structural equation models were used to analyze the samples of specific age groups. The results indicated that taxi drivers in the younger group rest the least with the most dissatisfaction with income while those in the mid-age group worked the longest time and were charged the most management fee, but the older taxi drivers more frequently engaged in risky behaviours and traffic accidents. Furthermore, two mediating chain processes were confirmed (i.e. 'work-related factors - fatigue - accidents' and 'work-related factors - risky behaviours - accidents') across the three age groups. However, the causes of fatigue, risky behaviours and accidents in different age groups are not exactly the same. These findings suggest that the regulation of the taxi industry should be carefully improved. Incentive policy and education aimed at taxi drivers may also hold promise.

Language: en