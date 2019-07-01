Abstract

BACKGROUND: Since their approval in Germany in June 2019 e‑scooters have become increasingly more popular; however, with growing popularity and easy access for everybody the number of accidents has increased, sometimes even resulting in severe injuries.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to collect demographic data and analyze injury patterns of accidents due to e‑scooter use in a large German city and to give suggestions on future safety concepts and rules of conduct.



METHODS: All patients who presented at the interdisciplinary emergency room of the Klinikum rechts der Isar, University hospital of the Technical University in Munich between 1 July 2019 and 1 April 2020 after suffering an e‑scooter accident were included in this study. Demographic data as well as information with respect to the trauma mechanism were prospectively collected.



RESULTS: During the study period 60 patients were identified of which 34 (56.7%) were male with an average age of 34.7 years (range 18-73 years) at the time of the accident. Of the patients 22 rode the e‑scooter under the influence of alcohol and only 1 wore a helmet. The head was the most injured body region, followed by the upper and lower extremities and 2 (3.3%) patients were severely injured with an injury severity score (ISS) ≥16.



CONCLUSION: Due to the growing popularity of e‑scooter use more injuries have been registered. The head was the most affected body region, therefore emphasis should be put on wearing a helmet. Furthermore, strict rules and more police controls should take place to identify and reduce the number of accident victims under the influence of alcohol.

