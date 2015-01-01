Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nail glue often consists of a mixture of alcohol, cyanoacrylate, or photo-bonded methacrylate. Ocular exposures to nail glue may result in potentially serious clinical effects, and patients may be treated at healthcare facilities. The objective of this study was to characterize ocular nail glue exposures treated at United States emergency departments.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, a database of consumer product-related injuries collected from approximately 100 United States hospital emergency departments. Ocular nail glue exposures reported during 2000-2019 were identified by reviewing all records with product code 0909 (Adhesives) and with "nail" and "glue" or "nail" and "adhesive" in the Narrative field.



RESULTS: A total of 498 ocular nail glue exposures were identified, resulting in a national estimate of 18,402 exposures. Of the estimated exposures, the age distribution was 14.1% 0-5 years, 15.1% 6-12 years, 14.3% 13-19 years, and 56.6% 20 years or older; 87.5% of the patients were female. The nail glue was mistaken for eye drops in 20.8% of the cases, splashed into the eye in 15.0% cases, and rubbed into the eye in 3.3% cases. The most commonly reported clinical effects were 41.8% foreign body, 33.8% corneal abrasion, and 11.0% conjunctivitis.



CONCLUSION: The most common circumstance leading to ocular nail glue exposures treated at United States emergency departments involved nail glue being mistaken for eye drops. The most frequently reported clinical effects were the presence of a foreign body, corneal abrasion, and conjunctivitis.

Language: en