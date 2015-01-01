|
Citation
Merchán-Baeza JA, Rodriguez-Bailon M, Ricchetti G, Navarro-Egido A, Funes MJ. BMJ Open 2020; 10(10): e037542.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33109646
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: One of the main limitations that can be observed after acquired brain injury (ABI) is the alteration of the awareness of the deficits that can occur in the cognitive skills necessary for performing activities of daily living (ADL). According to the Dynamic Comprehensive Model of Awareness (DCMA), consciousness is composed of offline component, which contains the information stored about characteristics of the tasks and stable beliefs about one's own capabilities and online awareness, which is activated in the context of the performance of a specific task. The main objective of this project was to generate and validate a detailed cognitive assessment protocol within the context of ADL to evaluate the components of DCMA.
Language: en
Keywords
stroke; neurological injury; adult neurology