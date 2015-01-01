Abstract

A simple policy change could help identify and protect high risk groups



The murder of George Floyd and the higher death rates from covid-19 in black and Asian groups in the UK have focused attention on the varying determinants of physical and mental health. Suicide remains the second leading cause of death among 15-29 year olds globally,1 especially among ethnic minority groups in countries where data are available. Though refugees and asylum seekers are likely to be particularly vulnerable,2 the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the UK does not hold information on suicide statistics by ethnicity or asylum status. Inquests into suicides do not record ethnicity or whether the person is an asylum seeker because there is no requirement for them to do so.



Why does …

