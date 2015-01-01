CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Qin P, Mehlum L. Acta Psychiatr. Scand. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
33111325
Abstract
The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live drastically and evoked fear, grief and loneliness in large groups. Growing research has shown a high level of stress, insomnia, depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation in various segments of the population [1]. In this report we present the very first national data on death by suicide during the first 3 months under the pandemic.
