Wang X, Xu R, Asmelash A, Xing Y, Lee C. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 148: e105845.
33120181
Abstract
Cell phone use while driving is becoming a key problem in traffic safety as it causes visual-manual distraction and has been linked to increases in crash rates. The use of hand-held phones has been banned in several countries, yet research comparing the safety of hands-free phone use with hand-held has produced inconsistent results. Analysis of specific phone use characteristics could help move this traffic safety problem toward a solution, but few studies have considered the influence on driving performance of specific sets of phone use characteristics in combination with other factors such as driving context and driver demographic characteristics. The main objective of this paper is therefore to identify and analyze these factors to determine their effects on driving performance indicators such as speed changes. To this end, 1244 phone events were collected from 52 drivers from the Shanghai Naturalistic Driving Study (SH-NDS), the first naturalistic driving data in China. Because subtasks within a phone event may cause different visual-manual distractions, a hierarchical coding structure for phone events was built. A total of 5662 eyes-off-road (EOR) cases and 4237 subtasks were extracted. The results showed that on average, the participating drivers used the phone for 6.08 % of their driving time; for 17 % of phone use time, drivers used both hands to manipulate the phone; and their average EOR time was 3.16 s, which is equivalent to driving blindly for 22.82 m at an average speed of 7.22 m/s, or 26 km/hr. The effect of phone use on driving performance, including speed, headway, and lane offset, was analyzed with ANOVA.
Language: en
Keywords
Driving performance; Cell phone use; NDS; Visual and manual distraction