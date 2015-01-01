Abstract

This study introduces a method that allows the generation and safety evaluation of a scenario catalog derived from potential car-pedestrian conflict situations. It is based on open-source software components and uses the road layout standard OpenDRIVE to derive participants' motion profiles with the support of available accident data. The method was implemented upon the open-source framework openPASS and can simulate results for different active safety system setups and facilitates the prediction of system capabilities to decrease the relative impact velocities and collision configurations such as the point of impact. A demonstration case was performed where the scenario catalog was derived and used to evaluate pedestrian collisions with and without a generic autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system. The AEB system aims to intervene in the event of an impending collision and might affect the outcome of a baseline scenario. The study indicated a change in the collision configuration and identified conflict situations less affected by the system. A particularly interesting finding was that some scenarios even led to a higher number of collisions (at lower impact) for the AEB intervention in comparison to the baseline cases.

Language: en